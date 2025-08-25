Ukraine signs deal on joint production of 'long-range UAVs' with Lithuania — defense chief

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmygal and his Lithuanian counterpart Dovile Sakaliene have signed an agreement to begin joint production of 'long-range unmanned aerial vehicles,' Ukraine's defense chief wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Together, we are focusing on the launch of joint production, including the creation of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. We signed the relevant agreement on the intention to launch joint military production in Lithuania and Ukraine together with Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovile Sakaliene in Kiev," he said.

According to Shmygal, this document will help Ukrainian companies expand in Lithuania and create opportunities for technology exchange between the countries.

Earlier, Sakaliene said on air of the Ziniu radijas radio station that Vilnius would continue to provide annual military support to Ukraine amounting to a quarter of its gross domestic product (GDP). According to the defense minister, weapons procurement, training of Ukraine’s military personnel and rebuilding of the Ukrainian army are the main areas for which the funds are being allocated. "We intend to participate in purchasing Patriot air defense systems from the United States to transfer them to Kiev. Thirty million euros have been allocated for this purpose," the minister said.