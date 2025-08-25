US’ partners may not receive equivalent security guarantees as Israel — expert

SHANGHAI, August 25. /TASS/. The United States is providing Israel with exceptional security guarantees which Washington’s other partners cannot obtain, Sun Degang, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told TASS.

Commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks about US security guarantees to Israel, the expert noted: "Special relations between the US and Israel have surpassed traditional practical interests and become a certain religious and moral obligation for all US administrations with no other country reaching this level of ties [with the US]."

According to him, following the end of the Second World War, Israel and the United States have been maintaining special relations, incomparable to those with Washington’s other partners. "The United States considers Israel’s survival and security an integral part of its national interest, something none of [the US’] other partners can count on," Sun said.

According to the UNIAN news agency, earlier, speaking of potential security guarantees, Zelensky cited the Israeli-US relations as an example.