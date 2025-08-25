West fails to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza despite concern for human rights — envoy

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Western countries, which constantly talk about human rights, have not condemned Israel for the "crimes against humanity" that the country is committing in the Gaza Strip, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"We know that Israel cannot wage a war on its own. It is being helped by other powers. This is a proxy war," the diplomat pointed out. "And Israel is fighting in the region on behalf of the West, which is why they ignore and do not condemn its crimes against humanity. They always talk about human rights, but there is no more obvious example of their violation than what is happening in the Gaza Strip," Jalali stated.

According to the Iranian ambassador, Israel is waging war in Gaza "against defenseless, innocent people." The diplomat pointed out that "Iran is not Gaza" and that reports of Israel's possible preparations for a new operation against Iran are "just assumptions based on the media."

At the same time, Jalali emphasized that Iran opposes war but is prepared to respond in the event of an attack. "The same thing happened during the 12-day war. If Israel had not sustained significant damage, they would not have proposed a ceasefire," he said.

