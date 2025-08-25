China seeks political settlement of Iran issue — diplomat

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. China favors maintaining a firm position by all interested parties in resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through political means, Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said.

"China hopes that all parties involved will firmly adhere to the settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means," the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website quoted Ma Zhaoxu as saying in a telephone with his Iranian counterpart Kazem Gharibabadi.

The senior Chinese diplomat pointed out that the process of resolving this issue is "once again at a critical crossroads." According to him, Beijing will actively create favorable conditions for the early resumption of dialogue, take an objective and impartial position, play a constructive role, and encourage progress in the negotiations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that Gharibabadi highly appreciated China’s contribution to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue. He confirmed Iran's readiness to strengthen coordination with China.