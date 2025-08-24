Kurds impose curfew in Raqqa in northern Syria — TV

BEIRUT, August 25. /TASS/. The command of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces has announced the introduction of a curfew in the city of Raqqa in northern Syria, which will be in effect from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time, the Rudaw TV reported.

Earlier, the group’s press service issued a communique reporting that Kurdish fighters had repelled an attack on their command post in the city of Al-Junaynah on Sunday. The Kurds blamed the attack on groups supported by the transitional government's forces.

"Our troops opened fire on the attackers, resulting in casualties among their ranks. Five fighters were injured while repelling the attack," the statement said. The Syrian Democratic Forces also demanded that the Damascus authorities "restrain the members of these groups and force them to stop their treacherous attacks, which are destabilizing the situation."

Rudaw sources also reported fierce fighting near the city of Deir ez-Zor, the administrative center of the governorate of the same name. Both sides are using machine guns and grenade launchers, but there is no information available on the number of fatalities and casualties.