Eswatini activists demand cancellation of deportation agreement with US — TV

HARARE, August 25. /TASS/. A group of Eswatini human rights activists and non-governmental organizations have deemed an agreement with the US on accepting deported third-country nationals unconstitutional and demanded its cancellation, filing a lawsuit against the Eswatini government, the Africanews TV channel reported.

According to the plaintiffs, the kingdom's government violated the legal procedure for addressing the matter because it was not approved by parliament. Additionally, the foreigners are being held in a maximum-security prison that is already 190% full. They are being held in solitary confinement and have no right to contact the outside world.

Previously, King Mswati III of Eswatini stated that those deported from the US do not pose a threat and that accepting them is due to good relations with Washington. The lawsuit will be heard in court on September 25.

Eswatini is one of three African countries that have signed agreements with the US this year to accept third-country nationals who are deported. The other two are South Sudan and Rwanda. The US is sending to Africa foreigners who are either serving time for serious crimes or have recently been released from prison. The total number of convicts deported from the US to Africa has not been officially announced.