US does not rule out sanctions against Russia, decisions to be made individually — Vance

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. The US administration does not rule out slapping sanctions against Russia in the future, but all such decisions will be made on an individual basis, Vice President JD Vance said.

"Sanctions have not been removed from the agenda, but we will make such decisions separately on a case-by-case basis," he said in an interview with NBC News.

Vance noted that the US administration had previously increased customs duties on India, which is one of Russia's key partners.

"What do we think is actually going to exert the right kind of leverage to bring the Russians to the table? Now you said sanctions were not going to lead to a ceasefire. I think that's obviously correct," Vance added.