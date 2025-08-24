Russia splits NATO, forces West to recognize need for dialogue — expert

BUDAPEST, August 24. /TASS/. Russia has driven a wedge into NATO and forced the alliance to recognize the need for dialogue, head of the non-governmental organization Hungarian Peace Circle Endre Szymo said.

"There are signs of disagreement among the Western allies about Ukraine's future. European NATO allies do not know what to do now that Big Brother is leaning towards a compromise with Moscow," the expert told TASS.

"The British-Franco-German association of supporters of the war, known as the Coalition of the Willing, is meeting resistance from the Americans. Undoubtedly, Russia has succeeded in splitting NATO and forcing Western allies to recognize the need for dialogue" with Moscow, Szymo believes.

Now the leaders of Western European countries will have to "get out of the trench that they dug for Russia, but into which they fell themselves," added the head of the Hungarian NGO.