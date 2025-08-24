Global South’s interests to be in focus of Indian presidency in BRICS — Ambassador

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. India will pay attention in the first instance to supporting interests of Global South countries during its presidency in BRICS in 2026, Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar told TASS in an interview.

"India, as the BRICS chair in 2026, will seek to leverage BRICS as a platform to reform global financial institutions, promote trade and investment, and advocate for the interests of the Global South," the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador recalled words of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the intention "to define the BRICS in a new form."

"BRICS will mean Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability. Just as, during our G-20 chairmanship, we gave priority to the issues of the Global South in the agenda, similarly during our chairmanship of BRICS, we will take this forum forward in the spirit of people-centricity and humanity first," Kumar said, citing the statement of the Indian Prime Minister.

New Delhi will have in its focus "the global challenges such as health, technology development, and climate change," the Ambassador stressed.