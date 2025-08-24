India wants to supply more electronics, cars to Russia — Ambassador

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. India is going to expand supplies of electronics, cars and building materials to Russia, Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar told TASS in an interview.

"Some of the important areas that we think we need to focus on and improve our exports are textiles and fashion products, construction materials, auto and automobile spare parts and components, also electronics and the entire set of electronics and IT related products. Also phones. Many of the top manufacturers are also manufacturing in India. We look forward to increase in those areas also," the Ambassador said.

The trade between the two countries is growing, the Indian diplomat noted. "India's export to Russia has also grown. But it is still far below what it can be," he said.

"Services is another important part in which we need to do better, including financial and digital services. And, of course, transportation and related infrastructure is yet another area that we need to improve," the Ambassador stressed.