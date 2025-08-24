Kiev to receive more than 3,000 US air-launched missiles during six weeks — WSJ

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. The US administration approved this week the sale of 3,300 air-launched ERAM (Extended Range Attack Munitions) for Kiev, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said, citing sources.

The munitions will arrive in Ukraine during six weeks, the newspaper said.

The military aid package totaled $850 mln, according to the sources. European countries allocated a significant portion of this sum. The newspaper does not detail other items in the tranche.

The range of these missiles is 150-280 miles (240-450 km), WSJ said. It means Ukraine will probably need to request an approval from the Pentagon to use them during combat operations.