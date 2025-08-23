US does not allow Kiev to strike inside Russia by ATACMS missiles since late spring — WSJ

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. The Pentagon does not allow Ukraine during several month to use US ATACMS missiles to deliver long-range strikes into the Russian territory, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said, citing sources.

According to them, US authorities do not authorize Kiev to make strikes with the use of ATACMS since the end of spring. "President [of the US Donald] Trump has been very clear that the war in Ukraine needs to end. White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told the newspaper. "Secretary [of Defense Pete] Hegseth is working in lockstep with President Trump," she noted.

"Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, developed the ‘review mechanism’ to decide" on Ukraine’s request to use long-range weapons made by the US and the ones provided by European countries and depending on American intelligence and components., WSJ noted.

The last batch of ATACMS was supplied to Ukraine in spring 2025.