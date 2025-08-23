{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

US does not allow Kiev to strike inside Russia by ATACMS missiles since late spring — WSJ

"Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, developed the ‘review mechanism’ to decide" on Ukraine’s request to use long-range weapons made by the US and the ones provided by European countries and depending on American intelligence and components, according to the report
NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. The Pentagon does not allow Ukraine during several month to use US ATACMS missiles to deliver long-range strikes into the Russian territory, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said, citing sources.

According to them, US authorities do not authorize Kiev to make strikes with the use of ATACMS since the end of spring. "President [of the US Donald] Trump has been very clear that the war in Ukraine needs to end. White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told the newspaper. "Secretary [of Defense Pete] Hegseth is working in lockstep with President Trump," she noted.

"Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, developed the ‘review mechanism’ to decide" on Ukraine’s request to use long-range weapons made by the US and the ones provided by European countries and depending on American intelligence and components., WSJ noted.

The last batch of ATACMS was supplied to Ukraine in spring 2025.

UkraineUnited StatesMilitary operation in Ukraine
Global South’s interests to be in focus of Indian presidency in BRICS — Ambassador
New Delhi will have in its focus "the global challenges such as health, technology development, and climate change," the Ambassador stressed
Putin reports talking with Rosatom staff involved in special op
Vladimir Putin noted that some of them sustained serious injuries
Vitaly Saveliev: We can take a punch
The CEO of Aeroflot in Top Business Officials: a special project from TASS
Italian newspaper reveals name of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage
According to Corriere della Sera, Sergey Kuznetsov arrived in Italy for a family vacation driving an SUV with a Ukrainian license plate
Ukrainian soldiers who have fled to Romania is equal to army corps — Russian military
Data from the Ukrainian border guard service indicates that since the start of 2025 alone, approximately 5,000 individuals have crossed into Romania, a figure sufficient to assemble a mechanized brigade
Zelensky ready to talk territorial issues with Putin — Ukrainian deputy foreign minister
Earlier, the BBC broadcasting corporation noted that during the meeting between Trump and Zelensky on August 18 in the Oval Office, there was a map of Ukraine with 20% of its territories shaded in pink
UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Nord Streams on August 26 at Russia’s request — envoy
Russia will be drawing attention to how the German investigation is being delayed and how non-transparent it has been for the Security Council, Dmitry Polyansky emphasized
Putin points to constant changes in conditions, methods of warfare
"If you fall a few weeks behind, you face increasing losses," the Russian leader noted
Seven Ukrainian drones downed over three Russian regions last night
Four drones were destroyed over the Rostov Region
In Italy charges against Ukrainian involved in Nord Stream case equivalent to terrorism
His lawyer, Luca Montebelli, indicated that a decision regarding extradition could be made as early as September 3
Approximately 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war currently held in Russia
According to the report, some of them have been detained since the spring of 2022
Trump says he would prefer not to attend potential Putin-Zelensky meeting
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News that there were currently no plans for the Russian president’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
Russian troops strike Ukrainian special forces by glide bomb in Sumy Region
The Russian military command made a decision to deliver an air strike on the target using a FAB-500 aerial bomb with the unified glide/adjustment module, the Defense Ministry reported
Roscosmos reaffirms plans to test-launch advanced Soyuz-5 rocket in December
The new rocket is set to become fully operational in 2028
Venezuela, Russia expand mutually advantageous economic cooperation — Maduro
According to Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the implementation of joint investment projects in a phone conversation with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Female suicide bomber in Chechnya’s capital identified, investigators say
Latest situation update from Kharkov military administration chief Vitaly Ganchev
The situation around Kupyansk remains tense, according to Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov military-civil administration
Russian interceptors to neutralize Ukrainian spy drones soon — Ukrainian military reporter
Serafim Gordienko added that the Ukrainian armed forces do not have a solution to counter Russian drones
Peace in Europe impossible without Russia’s participation — German politician
Klaus Von Dohnanyi urged European nations to foster better relations with Moscow while steadfastly protecting their national interests
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Reaching peace in Ukraine is challenging task, German Chancellor says
"Let me make an analogy: we are at a ten-kilometer segment and probably passed the first two hundred meters," Friedrich Merz said
The more Putin and Trump meet, the better it is for global peace — FIFA head
Gianni Infantino's comment came after Donald Trump expressed hope that Vladimir Putin would visit the United States next year for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Protests for release of head of Gagauzia afoot in Moldova
The protest n Ceadir-Lunga remained non-violent despite resistance from police forces
Lukashenko says Ukraine conflict closer to resolution than ever
The Belarusian president emphasized that Russia’s terms will likely play a more decisive role in achieving peace than Ukraine’s terms
Kiev wants to freeze conflict for rearmament as after Minsk agreements — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Kiev's changed rhetoric regarding the military conflict in Ukraine "does not correspond to the realities that are happening in the political arena"
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens’ partner even after the exit from SGTT
The CEO of Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (SGTT) Nico Paetzold in an interview with TASS
Russian government establishes fund for IT development
The newly-established structure will help promote Russian software locally and internationally
Russian envoy sees Canada driving itself into no-win situation in Arctic
Hostility toward Russia is irrational from the point of view of Canadian security interests and long-term national objectives and tasks in general, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov emphasized
Pentagon chief fires head of Defense Intelligence Agency
The move follows a June assessment from the DIA of the Iran military strikes, the newspaper explained
Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky passes away
Simonyan highlighted Vyshinsky's courage, strength of character, and resilience in recent years as he battled a severe illness
World Bank spends more on supporting Zelensky than on all of Africa — Russia’s MFA
According to Alexander Pankin, the secretariats of international financial institutions "have come under serious political influence from the West"
Zelensky says he would like to hold elections
Vladimir Zelensky's term officially expired on May 20, 2024
France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine
The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as unacceptable
Kiev needs one hour to register loss of Donbass, Novorossiya in constitution
Governor of the Kherson Region stressed that Donbass and Novorossiya have become part of Russia under the constitution of the Russian Federation, and this is unconditional
Accomplice in the murder of General Moskalik fully admits guilt
The man is a native of Saratov and a citizen of the Russian Federation
Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman
The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas
Houthis carry out missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport — spokesman
The missile units of the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a unique military operation, launching a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said
Kiev alarmed European anti-Nazis take up arms against its military — Russian intelligence
The SVR noted that when such volunteers were captured, Ukrainian authorities did not include them in exchange lists
Russia to reciprocate, if Finland takes neutral stance on Ukraine — senior legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov pointed out that Finland has recently taken increasingly Russophobic positions
Russia to retaliate to Kiev’s ATACMS missile attack on Taganrog airfield — top brass
The ATACMS missile fragments that fell on the Taganrog military airfield caused injuries among the personnel and no destruction on the ground, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Chief of Georgia’s State Security Service resigns
Anri Okhanashvili assumed his position as head of the SSS in April of this year
Belarusian leader highlights Putin’s refusal to hit Kiev with Oreshnik missiles
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russia had the opportunity to use the missile system against sensitive Kiev targets, but chose not to do that because Moscow in general is committed to peaceful settlement
Any attack on Russian commercial ships to receive harsh response, envoy to Canada says
It is clear that neither Canada nor its allies possess any real practical capabilities, Oleg Stepanov emphasized
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
AfD leader says deployment of German troops to Ukraine would be "fatal mistake"
Weidel called Vladimir Zelensky a "tragic figure"
Belarusian president denies claims country plans to war against Ukraine alongside Russia
Minsk will go to war only if attacked, Alexander Lukashenko said
UAC patents wide-body long-range aircraft competitor to Boeing 787-9
The closest to the developed aircraft is the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but it boasts lower operating costs
Russian fighters establish foothold in western Konstantinovka in Donbass region — expert
While fierce battles are taking place there, Russian troops continue to hold several lines they captured earlier, Andrey Marochko said
Accomplice in murder of General Moskalik detained in Russia's Saratov Region
The FSB established that in July 2023, the detainee proactively initiated contact via the WhatsApp messenger with an employee of the Ukrainian special services
Intervision winner to receive 30 million rubles as grand prize — Russian MFA
Alexander Alimov emphasized that the prize fund does not allow for the first place to be shared between two performers with identical results
Russian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss latest developments in South Caucasus
Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov "exchanged preliminary assessments of the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, held in Astrakhan the day before"
Higher key rates won’t be forever in Russia, Putin says
Inflation is falling, and the monetary authorities will react appropriately, the Russian President noted
Russia, US discuss options for working together in Alaska — Putin
Russia and US are discussing the possibility of working together in the field of natural gas liquefaction, Vladimir Putin pointed out
Drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd region leaves three people, including a child, injured
One of the UAVs fell near a residential building, damaging several windows
Zelensky does not have the mandate to sign peace deal with Russia — French politician
Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of the LFI party, stressed that holding an election in Ukraine will provide a good opportunity for a truce demanded by the Europeans
Russia strikes Ukrainian defense industry enterprise, temporary military deployment points
Russian air defense systems have intercepted four guided aerial bombs and 160 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
Expert calls Russian Navy latest frigate 'sea terminator' frightening US military
The Project 22350 frigate is a modular launcher platform that can address the tasks of detecting and destroying priority targets in the coastal area and elements of carrier strike groups, including aircraft cruisers, Alexander Stepanov explained
Kiev may promise to renounce NATO in treaty, but violations possible — Kherson Governor
Saldo recalled the situation with the Minsk Agreements, which were intended to be aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict
Security guarantees for Ukraine mean lifting sanctions against Russia — Chinese expert
On August 21, Vladimir Zelensky, during a meeting with journalists, stated that Ukraine opposed the inclusion of China among the possible guarantors of its security
Sandu’s party supports opponents of peace in Ukraine from EU — former Moldovan President
Igor Dodon also criticized the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Prime of Poland, who will come to Chisinau for a few hours next week to support Sandu’s party ahead of the elections
Herman Gref: I am a long-run player
Sberbank CEO in Top Officials, a special project by TASS
Finnish president hopes relations with Russia to mend after special operation in Ukraine
Alexander Stubb hopes that new relations with Russia will be very practical
Chairlift collapses in resort area in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria
Six people were injured with five of them hospitalized
Trump tells Orban he is very angry about Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline
The US leader expressed his support for Hungary and Slovakia and confirmed that he considers Viktor Orban "a great friend"
Trump makes it clear Kiev needs to make deal largely on Russia’s terms — NBC
According to another NBC source, the Trump administration is not ready to "throw in the towel" on the issue of resolving the conflict and is certain that "there is no military solution to the conflict"
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Kiev withdraws heavy mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties
The Ukrainian military command left behind the 237th battalion of that brigade
Global South’s interests to be in focus of Indian presidency in BRICS — Ambassador
New Delhi will have in its focus "the global challenges such as health, technology development, and climate change," the Ambassador stressed
Ukraine may suffer military defeat should Trump’s peace plan falter — The Daily Telegraph
According to the newspaper, as the prospects for a swift peace settlement recede, the battlefield situation for Ukraine has become increasingly problematic
Trump convinced Ukraine will have to accept deal 'largely on Russia's terms' — media
According to Politico, while Trump acknowledges that negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement continue, the administration considers the process "a grind"
Russia is at the forefront of developing thermonuclear fusion technologies — Putin
Thanks to the formed backlog, developments in this area are already being used to create a whole range of applied solutions, the President stated
Russia's flexibility vs Zelensky's reluctance to compromise: Lavrov on NBC News
"Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda is ready for a summit," the diplomat noted
Russia does not put other countries on the hook by building them NPPs — Putin
"We are creating an industry, we are training personnel, we are creating opportunities for the production of equipment, localizing it on the spot," the President said
Kiev to receive more than 3,000 US air-launched missiles during six weeks — WSJ
The military aid package totaled $850 mln, according to the sources
Russia’s Battlegroup West downs 59 Ukrainian drones, destroys 49 UAV control centers
Ground observation posts and electronic warfare systems destroyed or jammed 27 R-18 heavy combat multicopters as well, Battlegroup Spokesman Leonid Sharov reported
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Draft security guarantees for Ukraine could be ready next week — deputy foreign minister
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the United States would discuss with Russia security guarantees for Ukraine that would be acceptable to Moscow
Saldo doubts reparations from Kiev for what was destroyed in Russia
According to the Kherson region governor, the war is not going according to the rules now
Over 1 mln members of Ukrainian armed forces killed or wounded since start of special op
Data obtained from the Russian defense ministry’s daily bulletins and other open-access information from its officials indicates that Kiev lost some 595,000 troops as killed or wounded in action in 2024
Russian cinema to discard Hollywood cliches when special operation ends — Kusturica
The Serbian filmmaker further expressed optimism about the future, suggesting that the ongoing military operation will lead to the emergence of new values, ultimately replacing outdated ones, and that the Russian film industry will find its authentic voice
Vyshinsky’s death a colossal loss for journalism worldwide — Russian MFA
Executive Director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and member of the Human Rights Council passed away at the age of 58 after a long illness
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
EU delivers 4.05 bln euros to Ukraine — European Commission
This includes €3.05 billion via the Ukraine Facility and €1 billion through the European Commission's exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance
German-made Leopard tanks inferior to Russian armor — Rostec
The state tech corporation said that Russian-made T-72B3M, T-80BVM and T-90M vehicles are the serial-produced tanks best adapted to modern warfare
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Russian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional agendas
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added that Lavrov and Bayramov "highly appreciated" the results of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation held in Astrakhan on August 22
About 3,000 Ukrainian troops trapped near Kleban-Byk in Donetsk region — TV channel
According to the report, Russian artillery has destroyed two Ukrainian infantry platoons and several reinforced concrete weapon emplacements of the enemy’s 93rd separate mechanized brigade
About 60% of Germans dissatisfied with government, Chancellor Merz — poll
Notably, Merz’s support has decreased from 49% when he assumed office in early May, according to a recent poll conducted by the INSA sociological institute for Bild am Sonntag
Ruling party’s executive secretary to take over as head of Georgia's security service
Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze emphasized that recent efforts have intensified in combating organized crime, corruption, and drug-related offenses
Ten Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions — top brass
Two drones were destroyed over the Belgorod Region, Russia's Defense Ministry said
India, Russia discussing simpler payments for all categories of travelers
"There are several banks which have branches in India and are currently making transactions easier for a variety of travelers, including students and tourists from Russia," the Indian Ambassador in Moscow Vinay Kumar said
Ukrainian brigades on frontline staffed at 30%, barely combat-ready — former officer
Bogdan Krotevich further explained that what Ukraine refers to as "reserves" are merely units reassigned from one sector to another, rather than fresh, fully equipped forces
Press review: Russia wants China as Ukraine guarantor as Israel’s Gaza op may span 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 21st
India to buy oil where it is beneficial — Ambassador
"US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," Vinay Kumar noted
Renovated memorial to Red Army that liberated Moldova from Nazism unveiled in Gagauzia
During the ceremony, residents and guests laid flowers at the memorial to honor the fallen soldiers
Arkady Novikov: I’ll continue to be a Slave of the Lamp
The founder and owner of the Novikov Group in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Trump to figure out in two weeks which way developments around Ukraine are going
The US president said that he was not happy about anything about that war
India wants to supply more electronics, cars to Russia — Ambassador
The trade between the two countries is growing, the Indian diplomat noted
