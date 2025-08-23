BERLIN, August 23. /TASS/. German politician Klaus von Dohnanyi has emphasized the importance of Russia’s involvement in maintaining European peace, stating in an interview with Die Welt that "Europe will never be able to establish peace without Russia’s participation."

He explained, "Without Russia, there will be no peace in Europe - never. Just look at the map. We are an extension of the vast Eurasian continent, predominantly occupied by Russia."

Von Dohnanyi urged European nations to foster better relations with Moscow while steadfastly protecting their national interests, highlighting the interconnectedness necessary for lasting stability across the continent.