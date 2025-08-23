CHISINAU, August 23. /TASS/. President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity have joined the camp of opponents of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and are dragging Moldova into the war, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who heads the Party of Socialists, around which the Patriotic Bloc has been formed for the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28.

"The United States, Russia, China, India, and other influential states are seeking a compromise to resolve the crisis peacefully. At the same time, EU countries and their satellites, such as the Baltic states, Ukraine, and, unfortunately, the current Moldovan authorities, are doing everything possible to prolong the conflict. In Moldova’s case, this is no longer just about politics but a real threat of dragging our country into a military conflict on Ukrainian territory," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel. He criticized the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Prime of Poland, who will come to Chisinau for a few hours next week to support Sandu’s party ahead of the elections.

"EU leaders, who openly declare their intention to continue the war, will soon arrive in Moldova. <...> Today, they are doing everything to lure our people with promises and drag the country into the conflict," the former Moldovan leader emphasized.

"Maia Sandu is not the president of Moldova but a representative of the interests of European military bureaucracy," the Socialist leader believes.

Decisive Elections

Earlier, Sandu's administration announced that leaders of several EU countries were invited to celebrate Independence Day on August 27. During Moldova’s presidential election in October 2024, incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu lost the vote to her rival, former Prosecutor General and Socialist candidate Alexander Stoianoglo. However, she finally managed to secure victory for a second term after more than 300,000 Moldovan labor migrants voted at over 200 polling stations set up in EU countries in the second round. Leaders of major opposition parties accused Sandu of electoral fraud and usurpation of power with the support of Western financial donors and refused to recognize the election as being rigged.

The authorities are even more concerned ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for autumn 2025. According to polls, Sandu's party will not be able to maintain its parliamentary majority. Among its opponents are the pro-Russian reconciliation Patriotic Bloc, the opposition "Alternative" bloc, which supports EU integration, and the "Our Party", which is also expected to enter parliament.