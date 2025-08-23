Security guarantees for Ukraine mean lifting sanctions against Russia — Chinese expert

BEIJING, August 23. /TASS/. China is proposing a comprehensive solution to the Ukrainian question, which includes the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions in the event that security guarantees are provided to Kiev, Wang Xiaoquan, an expert with the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

"China aims to comprehensively address the security concerns of all parties, including <…> halting unilateral sanctions, maintaining stable industrial and supply chains," the political scientist was quoted by the Global Times newspaper in a piece dedicated to security guarantees for Ukraine.

In Wang Xiaoquan's view, resolving the Ukrainian crisis must also take into account such issues as the prevention of nuclear proliferation, ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants, the protection of civilian populations, guaranteeing food exports and facilitating post-war reconstruction. According to him, this position "reflects the country's [China's] security concept," which, as a leading major power, adheres to a "systematic and meticulous approach."

The expert noted that Beijing has made significant efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. In particular, he recalled the clearly articulated Chinese initiative for a political settlement of the conflict. "China is not just talking, but is committed to systematically helping resolve the issue," he emphasized.

On August 21, Vladimir Zelensky, during a meeting with journalists, stated that Ukraine opposed the inclusion of China among the possible guarantors of its security. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the April 2022 talks in Istanbul, Ukraine’s negotiating team had called for developing security guarantees that would involve all permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China.