EU3, Iran discuss Tehran's nuclear program — French Foreign Ministry

PARIS, August 22. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the EU3 countries (Great Britain, France and Germany), together with the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and the possible introduction of sanctions against Tehran, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has said.

"My colleagues [British Foreign Secretary] David Lammy, [German Foreign Minister] Johann Wadephul and Kaja Kallas and I have just had an important telephone conversation with our Iranian counterpart about the nuclear program and the sanctions against Iran that we are preparing to re-impose," he wrote on the X social network.

The head of French diplomacy did not provide any other details about the discussions that took place, adding that more talks on this issue are planned for next week.

The United States and the EU3 countries previously agreed to set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the EU3 plans to launch the snapback mechanism, which will re-impose UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran, lifted on the basis of the 2015 agreements. Iran, in turn, warned the EU3 against coordinating its position with the United States on the issue of resolving the crisis around the nuclear program. Tehran has threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which the country was one of the first to join, in the event of renewed UN Security Council sanctions. In 2025, five rounds of Iran-US talks on the nuclear issue ended without result due to the start of Israel's military operation on June 13 and the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. At the same time, negotiations with Tehran were conducted by representatives of the EU3 countries, who were unable to act as mediators in concluding a new agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue.