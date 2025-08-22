EU’s spending on Ukraine reaches 168.9 bln euros — European Commission

BRUSSELS, August 22. /TASS/. The European Union has spent 168.9 bln euros on Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation, the European Commission said in a statement.

According to the commission, "the EU and its member states have mobilized €168.9 billion" since February 2022.

A total of 59.6 bln euros was spent on military assistance, "including a share funded by the European Peace Facility." Besides, "the EU and its member states have mobilized at least €17 billion to support people fleeing Ukraine."

A total of 3.7 bln euros were made available from the proceeds stemming from frozen and immobilized Russian sovereign assets.