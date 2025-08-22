US, Hungary rule out NATO membership for Ukraine, bloc’s chief says

BRUSSELS, August 22. /TASS/. The United States and Hungary rule out NATO membership for Kiev but the bloc will do everything possible to make sure that the Ukrainian army is "as interoperable as possible" with the North Atlantic Alliance, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"A couple of NATO allies, including the United States, and also Hungary, have said: not now, maybe never, this is for the future. But what we are doing in the meantime is making sure that we work as closely together as possible," he pointed out at a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky.

The NATO chief stressed that it was particularly about weapons and troop training.