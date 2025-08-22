Trump tells Orban he is very angry about Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline

BUDAPEST, August 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that he is very angry about Ukraine's attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, according to a message sent from Washington to Budapest and published by the prime minister’s political adviser and namesake Balazs Orban.

"Viktor, I don't like hearing this. I am very angry about it," Trump wrote by hand in response to a letter from Orban about the Ukrainian attacks on the oil pipeline infrastructure, which supplies raw materials from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia. Balazs Orban posted a photocopy of the document sent from the White House to the Hungarian prime minister's office, on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

Trump expressed his support for Hungary and Slovakia and confirmed that he considers Orban "a great friend." The US president signed his reply: "Donald" — and then added his usual signature.

Balazs Orban did not specify when the Hungarian prime minister sent his brief message to Washington and when he received a response, but judging by the text, it happened at the beginning of this week, when the Ukrainian military continued their attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline. "Five days ago, just before the historic meeting between [US] President [Donald] Trump and [his Russian counterpart Vladimir] Putin in Alaska, Ukraine carried out drone strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia. This pipeline supplies Hungary and Slovakia, two countries that have no other means of importing crude oil. Hungary supports Ukraine with electricity and petrol, in return they bomb pipeline that supply us. Very unfriendly move!" the Hungarian prime minister wrote, wishing Trump success in his quest for peace.

On Friday, Hungary and Slovakia appealed to the European Commission to force Ukraine to stop attacking the Druzhba oil pipeline.