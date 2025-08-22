BUDAPEST, August 22. /TASS/. Ukraine is harming not Russia but Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipeline as they are the countries receiving oil through this pipeline, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in connection with another attack by the Ukrainian army on the infrastructure of the oil pipeline on Russian territory.

"Let everyone know: with these attacks, Ukraine is primarily harming not Russia, but Hungary and Slovakia. The Druzhba oil pipeline plays a key role in the energy supply of our country, oil supplies to the country are physically impossible without it," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"Transportation of oil to Hungary and Slovakia will be stopped for at least five days" as a result of the Ukrainian army’s strike on Druzhba on the night of August 22, he added. "The threat to our energy supply and the damage it causes are unacceptable," the minister stressed.

Together with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar, he has sent a letter to Brussels addressed to High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen demanding that measures be taken against Ukraine to force it to stop attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, Szijjarto said. In January, the European Commission promised to provide energy security guarantees to Hungary and Slovakia, but did not do so, and is now remaining silent about Kiev’s actions, he noted.