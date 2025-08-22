Belarusian president ready to host Putin-Zelensky meeting in Minsk — BelTA

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he is ready to provide a venue for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, the BelTA news agency reported.

In a conversation with journalists, the Belarusian leader has admitted that he considers Minsk an ideal location for talks on the Ukrainian settlement but "is not driven by wishful thinking" to organize a Putin-Zelensky summit there. According to Lukashenko, if the Russian and Ukrainian sides reach an agreement and decide to come over, "Belarus will organize everything at a proper level as early as tomorrow.".