Xi to host banquet for leaders of SCO member states at SCO summit

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a welcome banquet for the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during the upcoming summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Xi will preside over the 25th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State and the SCO Plus meeting. The Chinese leader is planning to deliver a key report.

The SCO Summit will be held in Tianjin in northern China on August 31 - September 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of the association's member states will take part in it.