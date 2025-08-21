Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau raids SBU in Kolomoisky case — media

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has conducted searches at the homes of several officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the case of Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky (recognized as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), the Zerkalo Nedeli news outlet reported, citing sources.

According to investigators, a certain Bogdan Yakimets had passed information about the Kolomoisky case from the SBU to the tycoon’s lawyers. On approval from Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Yakimets served as liaison between Kolomoisky and senior officials at the SBU.

Kolomoisky is currently in custody in Ukraine. He was arrested in September 2023 on charges of fraud and legalization of criminally-obtained property. Later, charges of expropriating Privatbank’s funds were also brought against him. In May 2024, a criminal case was opened against the oligarch for a murder plot against lawyer Sergey Karpenko who had worked for billionaire Viktor Pinchuk, the son-in-law of Ukraine’s second president, Leonid Kuchma.