US court overturns $515 million fraud fine against Trump — media

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. The New York Court of Appeals has overturned a state court ruling that required US President Donald Trump to pay $515 million in a civil fraud case concerning the valuation of Trump Organization assets, the Associated Press reported.

Last year, a lower court found Trump liable in the case and ordered him to pay roughly $454 million. With accrued interest, the total surpassed $515 million. The appeals court determined that such a fine was excessive and violated the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits excessive fines and cruel or unusual punishment, according to the report.

Following the initial verdict, Trump called the case politically motivated and demanded its dismissal after his victory in the November 2024 presidential election. His legal team promptly appealed the ruling.