West considers deploying US-led European force in Ukraine — media

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. The West is considering deploying European troops under US command in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing a source.

According to the source, one of the military options could be "sending European forces to Ukraine but putting the United States in charge of their command and control." Reuters added that possible US support for European forces in the air could include "providing more air defense systems to Ukraine and enforcing a no-fly zone with US fighter jets."

Earlier, the US and European countries released a statement through the US Joint Chiefs of Staff press service, announcing that they had developed military options designed, according to the West, to support negotiations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The document did not specify which options were under consideration.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News that security guarantees for Ukraine could not include protection from NATO. He added that the US would be ready to help Europe, "especially, probably <...> by air," though he did not elaborate.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday that the presence of foreign military forces on Ukrainian territory is unacceptable to Russia.