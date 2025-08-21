Zelensky confirms $50 bln drone proposal to United States

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Ukraine has proposed a $50 billion drone production deal to the United States during meetings in Washington, to be implemented over a five-year period following the end of the conflict, Vladimir Zelensky said during a meeting with journalists, excerpts of which were published by the outlet Ukraine Now.

"Regarding drones, the drone deal that we have prepared and proposed to the American side involves production and co-production worth $50 billion: 5 years, 10 million drones per year. It is indeed an extensive program," he said.

Zelensky added that the deal would likely take effect after the war.

Previously, the Financial Times newspaper reported that Zelensky, during his visit to Washington, proposed a program to the United States for the joint production of drones, partially utilizing American manufacturing capacity.