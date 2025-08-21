US not to assume obligations on Ukraine unaware of circumstances — vice president

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. Washington is not going to take on any obligations on Ukraine without complete understanding of what is needed to end the conflict, US Vice President JD Vance said.

He emphasized that the US’ stance remains flexible and will depend on further negotiations. "The United States is open to having the conversation, but we're not going to make commitments until we figure out what's going to be necessary to stop the war in the first place," he said in an interview with the Fox News TV channel.

Vance also reiterated that US President Donald Trump expects Europe to take the lead in settling the Ukrainian conflict, taking on most of the burden. "No matter what happens, no matter what form this takes, the Europeans are going to have to take the lion's share of the burden. It's their continent. It's their security," he concluded.