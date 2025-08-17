EU leaders to seek to derail Ukrainian settlement — French politician

PARIS, August 17. /TASS/. European leaders who will be present at US President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with Vladimir Zelensky are likely to try to derail the process of Ukrainian settlement, a French politician said.

"This Monday, all the European crazy and war-obsessed [politicians] are landing in the White House along with Zelensky to try to influence Trump," the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, wrote on his X page. "Their only goal is to derail the peace process."

According to Philippot, so many people accompanying Zelensky may irritate the American leader.

He called on France to pursue an independent foreign policy. "France must withdraw from the EU and NATO immediately," he emphasized.

Zelensky will travel to Washington on August 18. He will be accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Startmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced plans to take part in this meeting.