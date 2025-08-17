{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

EU leaders to seek to derail Ukrainian settlement — French politician

Florian Philippot also called on France to pursue an independent foreign policy

PARIS, August 17. /TASS/. European leaders who will be present at US President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with Vladimir Zelensky are likely to try to derail the process of Ukrainian settlement, a French politician said.

"This Monday, all the European crazy and war-obsessed [politicians] are landing in the White House along with Zelensky to try to influence Trump," the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, wrote on his X page. "Their only goal is to derail the peace process."

According to Philippot, so many people accompanying Zelensky may irritate the American leader.

He called on France to pursue an independent foreign policy. "France must withdraw from the EU and NATO immediately," he emphasized.

Zelensky will travel to Washington on August 18. He will be accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Startmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced plans to take part in this meeting.

Tags
UkraineFranceDonald TrumpVladimir Zelensky
Middle East conflict
Hamas ready to accept latest ceasefire proposal without amendments — media
The sources link this new Hamas’ position to the Israeli plan for occupying Gaza and displacing its residents, which they want to stop
Read more
Alaska summit showed that settlement will be in accordance with Russia’s approach — expert
Dmitry Suslov further noted that the future of this process hinges on Zelensky and his European allies
Read more
EU leaders to seek to derail Ukrainian settlement — French politician
Florian Philippot also called on France to pursue an independent foreign policy
Read more
European leaders spoke with Zelensky after his call with Trump — Polish PM
"Along with Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, and Giorgia Meloni, we listened to Vladimir Zelensky's views and prepared a joint statement," Donald Tusk added
Read more
Kazakh leader congratulates Putin on outcome of Russia-US summit in Alaska
The press office of the Kazakh leader said that "the talks contributed to a better understanding by the American side of the Russian position on Ukraine, which can help find points of contact on this complex problem"
Read more
Trump suggests Zelensky should make deal with Russia
According to the US leader, Russia is a big power, while Ukraine is not
Read more
INTERVIEW: Zelensky unacceptable for agreements on Ukraine, unable to sign deals — envoy
"For the international community, both those in favor and those against, his signature will be void," Rodion Miroshnik added
Read more
Trump plans meeting with Putin if talks with Zelensky succeed
The White House host did not specify whether the meeting would be a trilateral one
Read more
Presidents decided not to take questions because they made thorough statements — Peskov
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stressed that the conversation was indeed very positive
Read more
Trump’s decision to refrain from new sanctions is summit’s major achievement — expert
Maxim Suchkov, director of the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO University under the Russian Foreign Ministry, emphasized that such high-level events are typically preceded by intensive preparations involving presidential teams, foreign ministries, and special envoys
Read more
Agreement on Ukraine now depends on Zelensky — Trump
The US leader also added that European nations have to get involved
Read more
Putin visits Chukotka returning from Alaska
The Russian head of state held a meeting with Chukotka Regional Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov who told Putin about the economic and social situation in the region
Read more
India expects US to cancel secondary sanctions following Putin-Trump talks — official
According to the official, India hopes that the outcome of the meeting between the Russian and US leaders will have a positive effect on trade talks between New Delhi and Washington
Read more
Five killed, 112 injured in industrial accident in Russia’s Ryazan region
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, relief efforts will be taken round the clock
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian Sapsan tactical missiles storage site over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,385 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry
Read more
EU ready to uphold the pressure on Russia — statement
"We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy until there is a just and lasting peace," the document says
Read more
Kiev has to meet Russia halfway if really wants peace, says senator
Kastyukevich stressed that Russia's dominant role in the Ukrainian issue is no longer "a matter for discussion, but a fact" for the world
Read more
Putin briefs Lukashenko on his talks with Trump — Kremlin
"Lukashenko welcomed steps that are being taken toward settling the Ukrainian crisis and, in turn, told Putin about his phone call with Donald Trump om August 15," the Kremlin press service said
Read more
Foreign leaders previously sat in Trump's limousine at least twice — newspaper
According to the newspaper, at least two foreign leaders rode in Trump's limousine, with both incidents occurring during his first presidential term
Read more
Amid US-Russia thaw EU tries to harm Moscow through its allies — Serbia’s ex-deputy PM
European Union, which has lost its influence over the Ukrainian crisis and failed to establish itself as a decisive actor, is now searching for new avenues to affirm its relevance, Vulin said
Read more
Trump tells EU leaders about peace plan giving the rest of Donbass region to Russia — NYT
Сease-fire in the rest of Ukraine at current battle lines and security guarantees, for both Kiev and Europe, would be offered in return, The New York Times reported
Read more
European leaders insist it is up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory
"It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force," the statement says
Read more
IN BRIEF: '10 out of 10': What is known about three-hour summit between Putin, Trump
The two leaders refrained from answering questions and then briefly conversed on their feet
Read more
Alaska summit enables Europeans to break taboo on talks on Ukraine — magazine
Thanks to Trump’s initiative, "Vladimir Zelensky has adopted a markedly different tone, calling publicly for an end to the conflict", Die Weltwoche concludes
Read more
Extended talks could help Russia and US understand each other better — expert
According to Anton Sviridenko, the readiness for a long-term settlement is also visible in the US position
Read more
Mass disorders in Serbia underway with reportedly damaged court, police facilities
The most complicated situation has been reported in the city of Valjevo, Serbia’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said
Read more
Trump made it clear deal with Russia to be disadvantageous for Kiev — political scientist
Malek Dudakov speculated that the "big question" Trump referred to during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin may involve territorial concessions by Ukraine
Read more
Lavrov, Turkey’s top diplomat discuss results of Alaska summit over phone — Russia’s MFA
The two sides also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts
Read more
Putin's first visit to US in ten years lasts just over five hours
The Russian President last visited the US in September 2015 to attend the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York
Read more
Moscow points to hard evidence of Ukrainian atrocities amid Zelensky's pleas to OSCE
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that instead of relying on hard facts, some Western countries, together with the Kiev regime, try to accuse Russia of violating international humanitarian law
Read more
Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst
Scott Ritter noted that NATO armies had declined over time
Read more
EU not going back to rationality in its ties with Russia anytime soon — ex-top diplomat
Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister, noted that she had already realized back in 2020 how irrational people in Austria had become
Read more
Trump had working lunch planned with Putin, it was canceled — TV channel
After the meeting, the leaders decided to proceed directly to a press conference
Read more
Kiev will have to decide whether to continue the conflict or give up some land — US expert
Forrest Nabors, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science at the University of Alaska in Anchorage, says that US President Donald Trump "does want the war to end and he seems neutral on the question about the Donbas and Crimea"
Read more
European leaders reject restrictions on arms supplies to Kiev
"We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the document says
Read more
Trump called Zelensky, NATO colleagues after meeting with Putin, White House says
No details about the substance of these conversations have been released
Read more
Putin commands more deference from Trump than any other leader — newspaper
El Pais noted that Trump’s appreciation of a foreign leader is reflected in the level of deference he extends
Read more
UN ready to support peace-oriented efforts on Ukraine — secretary-general’s office
The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian officials call Trump’s stance `stab in the back’ in interview with FT
US pesident "just wants a quick deal," Ukrainian official said
Read more
Putin briefs Kazakh president on his talks with US leader in Alaska — Kremlin
According to the Kremlin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Russian leader on the successful talks aiming to reach a lasting settlement to the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting confirms US interest in joint Arctic projects — expert
Professor Alexey Fadeyev highlighted that by 2035, approximately 19.5 trillion rubles are likely to be invested in projects related directly or indirectly to the Northern Sea Route
Read more
Venera-D probe for Venus exploration included in Russia’s national project
The conceptual design work will kick off in January 2026 along with the national project’s implementation, the scientist said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Constructive and useful talks: What Putin said after meeting with Trump
Vladimir Putin suggested their next meeting be held in Moscow, and Donald Trump said it was possible, even though he would have to face strong criticism
Read more
Putin briefs Uzbek leader about results of Alaska summit — Uzbek president’s press service
Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed hope for the soonest settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and voiced "support for the agreements that have been reached"
Read more
Putin calls Alaska visit timely, useful
"We discussed practically all tracks of our cooperation, but first of all, of course, we talked about a possible resolution of the Ukrainian crisis on a fair basis," Putin said
Read more
Putin achieves his goals at meeting with Trump, expert says
Troy Bouffard stressed that President Vladimir Putin achieved exactly what he most wanted, which was to begin to repair his relationship with President Donald Trump
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko discuss Alaska summit results over phone — Pool One channel
The Russian and Belarusian leaders also touched upon the issues of bilateral relations, the Telegram channel said
Read more
Russia foils Ukrainian UAV attack on Smolensk nuke plant — FSB
"The Ukrainian armed formations continue provocations in the form of attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles on nuclear power facilities," the press office said
Read more
Zelensky has no chance to keep fighting after Trump-Putin meeting, says Rada member
"If European leaders receive a peace plan from Trump, even partial agreement to it by individual members of the pro-Ukrainian coalition will ruin it and significantly reduce Ukraine's opportunities," Dubinsky said
Read more
Kiev's claims about Russian strike on market in Sumy are provocation — Defense Ministry
According to the report, Kiev aims to disrupt the upcoming Russian-American talks in Anchorage with this step
Read more
Press review: World awaits today's Putin-Trump summit amid Russian gains on battlefield
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 15th
Read more
Putin may protect children with ‘stroke of the pen’ — US First Lady Melania Trump
"In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone - you serve humanity itself," she wrote
Read more
Ukrainian Tornado battalion members accused of rape, torture, abductions in Donbass
Eight police officers from the Tornado company are suspected of committing a wide range of grave crimes in the zone of Kiev's military operation in the territory of the Luhansk Region
Read more
Trump did not discuss US troops on the ground with Zelensky, EU leaders — NBC News
According to TV channel, "European and American security guarantees were discussed.".
Read more
Zelensky rejects plan to withdraw his troops from Donbass in call with Trump — Reuters
US president briefed Vladimir Zelensky on the results of his Alaska summit, saying that Russia had allegedly "offered to freeze the front lines" if Ukraine "fully withdrew its troops" from the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, a scenario dismissed by Zelensky
Read more
US media points to friendly body language at Putin-Trump meeting
The body language of the two leaders is far from cold, the report says
Read more
Trump says US may give Ukraine security guarantees but not in the form of NATO
Doanld Trump ruled out the scenario of Kiev joining NATO
Read more
Ukrainian troops retreat with casualties from Sadki in Sumy Region — defense source
"In that area, fighters of an assault group of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade from the [Russian] Battlegroup North repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack," the defense source said
Read more
Putin briefs Uzbek counterpart about his talks with Trump
Shavkat Mirziyoyev highly assessed the positive dynamic in the Russian-US top-level dialogue and stressed the importance of reaching a peaceful settlement in Ukraine
Read more
Kiev forces blew up infrastructure of second largest coal mine in DPR
The Krasnolimanskaya mine is located near the city of Rodinskoye
Read more
Western media on verge of total frenzy because of Putin-Trump meeting — diplomat
For three years, the Western media have been reporting that Russia is in isolation, and today they saw the red carpet, laid to greet the Russian president in the United States, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia-US summit shows that Europe must take care of its own security — German politician
Norbert Roettgen, a prominent member of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany observed that President Putin "achieved significant gains at this summit"
Read more
US President Trump proposes Aug. 22 for trilateral summit meeting with Russia, Ukraine
According to the web portal, during a telephone call with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, US leader announced that "he wants to organize a trilateral summit with Putin and Zelensky as early as next Friday"
Read more
German, French, UK leaders still to decide on their trip to US for meeting with Zelensky
However, such a decision requires an official invitation on behalf of the United States, according to Bild
Read more
US needs to consider Russia’s concerns in restoring bilateral relations — expert
"The Americans have to take that into consideration and understand Russia's national security concerns, its strategic concerns, and ultimately what it hopes for a new reset in relations not only with Ukraine, but also with the West and the United States in particular," Christopher Helali, human rights activist and American Communist Party member, said
Read more
Erdogan welcomes Putin-Trump talks, ready to promote peace in Ukraine
Turkish President said that Turkey is ready to fully promote the establishment of peace in Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine to send additional troops to Donetsk area — Zelensky
The Ukrainian media reported on August 12 that the situation near Dobropolye, Mirnograd, and Krasnoarmeisk has deteriorated dramatically for the Ukrainian army
Read more
Putin breaks with tradition by choosing Trump's limousine at his request — newspaper
Donald Trump offered to travel with Vladimir Putin to the venue of the talks in an armored Cadillac One after a joint photo session, the newspaper noted
Read more
Russia views Ukraine as fraternal nation, events there are tragedy — Putin
Russia is genuinely interested in putting an end to this, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
EU nations fail to adopt joint statement on Alaska summit
In substance, the final text does not introduce a new peace proposal, but instead reiterates Brussels’ familiar talking points, from pledges of military supplies to calls for a "just peace"
Read more
Netanyahu warns that ceasefire in Gaza without defeating Hamas will lead to endless war
According to the Israeli prime minister, Israel’s "ongoing security control in the Strip is only one of our conditions for concluding the war, conditions that Hamas is refusing to accept"
Read more
Alaska summit a major step toward normalization between largest nuclear powers — expert
On August 15, Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska
Read more
Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
Read more
Von der Leyen, Zelensky announce emergency press conference in Brussels
Von der Leyen wrote on the X social media platform that Zelensky would fly to Brussels to participate together with her in a teleconference of the coalition of the willing
Read more
Russia submitted list of 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners, Ukraine should receive them — Trump
The Ukrainian government have to accept them, the US leader noted
Read more
Trump ready to hear Russia's concerns, eliminate root causes of Ukrainian crisis — expert
Professor Yury Borovsky speculated that the Kremlin and the White House "share a common plan of action" to address the Ukraine crisis
Read more
Lavrov, Hungary’s top diplomat discuss Ukraine in context of Alaska summit — Russia’s MFA
The phone call held at the initiative of the Hungarian side
Read more
Putin, Trump implement Roosevelt’s idea of both leaders’ meeting in Alaska — Duma speaker
The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15
Read more
Rubio warns about ‘additional consequence’ to Russia if no deal on Ukraine is reached
"But we're trying to avoid that by reaching a peace agreement. And that's not going to be easy. It's going to take a lot of work," the US Secretary of State added
Read more
Mobilized Ukrainian soldiers surrender upon any opportunity — Russian commander
As Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted, there have been no cases of foreign mercenaries surrendering into captivity lately
Read more
Zelensky asks Trump for security guarantees once again
He also urged tougher sanctions against Russia "if there is no trilateral meeting [Russia-US-Ukraine]"
Read more
Melania Trump sent letter to Putin via her husband — media
No details of the message were disclosed, except that it addressed the trials of children allegedly abducted during the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Belarus records over 300 border violations by aircraft in 2025
Major General Andrey Lukyanovich, Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, also noted that Belarus is expecting further deliveries of Russian aircraft
Read more
Putin thanks Trump for atmosphere of trust at Alaska meeting
The key thing is that both parties were determined to achieve results, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Trump refrains from escalating pressure on Russia for at least some time — Medvedev
"The Russian president presented our conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine to the US leader in person and in detail," the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
`Coalition of the willing’ to gather online on August 17 — AFP
The three leaders will discuss "next steps as part of the discussion on peace in Ukraine"
Read more
US Secretary of State Rubio calls Alaska summit very productive
The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15
Read more
Rubio says Putin is ‘already on the world stage,’ needs to be communicated with
"He has the world's largest tactical nuclear arsenal in the world, and the second largest strategic nuclear arsenal in the world," the US Secretary of State said
Read more
Alaska meeting marks failure of EU’s attempts to isolate Russia — expert
According to Esteban Actis, professor at Argentina's National University of Rosario, the meeting means victory for Russia
Read more
Russian offensive unstoppable, this is main reason for US wish to hold summit — expert
Joao Pitilho went on to highlight that the second catalyst for this summit is Trump’s desire to fulfill his electoral commitment to end the conflict
Read more
FSB declassifies document shedding light on SS atrocities in 1941 Ukraine
Isenmann testified during his interrogation that his platoon, part of the Wiking Division, arrived in Lvov immediately after the Germans occupied it - at the end of June and the beginning of July 1941
Read more
Putin manages to persuade Trump complete settlement in Ukraine crucial — Italian expert
The analyst noted that the presidents of Russia and the United States tend to exhibit a "rather dismissive attitude towards Europe"
Read more
Trump says NATO should not serve as security guarantor for Kiev — Macron
The French president emphasized that it was a particularly sensitive issue for Russia
Read more
Ukraine loses more than 1,315 troops in special op zone over past day — top brass
Moreover, Russia’s Battlegroup West has liberated the village of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Experts to scrutinize Putin and Trump's body language at Alaska summit — The Hill
According to the newspaper, the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has been a subject of fascination for years
Read more
Trump realizes economic cooperation with Russia would benefit US — source
On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska
Read more
Alaska summit radically changed Trump’s stance on Ukraine — expert
Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the CIS Countries Institute, concurred with US President Donald Trump's own assessment of the talks, which he rated a perfect ten out of ten
Read more
Putin, Trump take step to peace, Zelensky will try to disrupt progress — Ukraine’s ex-PM
Azarov also highlighted that after his meeting with Putin, Trump appeared to have gained a clearer understanding of the situation
Read more
London wants to replace Zelensky with Zaluzhny — expert
"This is not being done even for the Ukrainian people," Alexander Ionov told TASS
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about fire incident at factory in Russia's Ryazan Region
The latest data indicates that five people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the fire
Read more
Europe must propose realistic plan for Ukraine — Wagenknecht
Politician emphasized that European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, should now focus on facilitating negotiations by proposing a realistic peace plan and ensuring Zelensky is held accountable
Read more