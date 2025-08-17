{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

German, French, UK leaders still to decide on their trip to US for meeting with Zelensky

However, such a decision requires an official invitation on behalf of the United States, according to Bild
© Egor Aleev/TASS

BERLIN, August 17. /TASS/. The governments of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plan to decide on August 17 whether their leaders would be travelling to the United States for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, Germany’s Bild daily reported.

According to Bild, the governments of Merz, Starmer and Macron intend on Sunday, August 17, to coordinate their actions and jointly decide whether who would exactly be travelling to the United States on August 18 fro Trump's meeting with Zelensky. However, such a decision requires an official invitation on behalf of the United States, according to Bild.

The daily reported that US President Trump offered Zelensky to invite European politicians to the United States, however, there were no official invitations extended as of yet. Bild added that European leaders seek to avoid a meeting intended solely for publicity.

AFP reported earlier citing the Elysee Palace that the `coalition of the willing’ will convene a meeting via video link on August 17.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who earlier announced that the members of the coalition will hold a conversation soon without disclosing the date, will get together for an online conversation at 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday. The three leaders will discuss "next steps as part of the discussion on peace in Ukraine."

The New York Times reported earlier, citing sources, that following his meeting with Putin, the US leader proposed negotiating a peace deal under which Ukraine would give up the rest of the Donbass region to Russia, including areas not liberated by Russian troops, in a phone call with European leaders. A ceasefire in the rest of Ukraine at present-day battlefronts and security guarantees, both for Kiev and Europe, would be offered in return.

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Their talks lasted approximately three hours, including a one-on-one conversation in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main negotiation venue, as well as a subsequent small-group discussion involving three participants on either side.

The Russian delegation included Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. In a statement to the media following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Trump described his summit with Putin as "very productive." Later, he called Vladimir Zelensky, EU leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After the summit and the phone calls, Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia should go straight to agreeing on a final peace deal as he dropped his demand for a ceasefire.

Trump and Zelensky are due to have a meeting in the White House on August 18. The US leader said that if talks with Zelensky are a success, another meeting with Putin will be scheduled.

Tags
UkraineUnited StatesFranceUnited KingdomGermanyDonald TrumpEmmanuel MacronVladimir Zelensky
US President Trump proposes Aug. 22 for trilateral summit meeting with Russia, Ukraine
According to the web portal, during a telephone call with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, US leader announced that "he wants to organize a trilateral summit with Putin and Zelensky as early as next Friday"
Read more
Trump to rely on forces that brought him to power — Russian presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev agreed that Trump, when he was still a candidate, "made many statements critical of the destructive foreign and domestic policies pursued by the current administration"
Read more
Melania Trump sent letter to Putin via her husband — media
No details of the message were disclosed, except that it addressed the trials of children allegedly abducted during the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Trump says US may give Ukraine security guarantees but not in the form of NATO
Doanld Trump ruled out the scenario of Kiev joining NATO
Read more
Alaska summit marks new era with Europe playing secondary roles — expert
Professor of International Relations and Geopolitics at the University of Cologne Klemens Fischer believes that the meeting was a success for the two leaders and a defeat for Europe
Read more
Putin, Trump begin press conference after talks
About 200 Russian and American reporters have already gathered in the hall
Read more
Ukrainian Tornado battalion members accused of rape, torture, abductions in Donbass
Eight police officers from the Tornado company are suspected of committing a wide range of grave crimes in the zone of Kiev's military operation in the territory of the Luhansk Region
Read more
Trump says Belarusian leader tells him of Putin’s willingness to make deal on Ukraine
Alexander Lukashenko is friends with President Putin, and they work together, and he thinks that President Putin wants to make a deal, the US leader said
Read more
India expects US to cancel secondary sanctions following Putin-Trump talks — official
According to the official, India hopes that the outcome of the meeting between the Russian and US leaders will have a positive effect on trade talks between New Delhi and Washington
Read more
IN BRIEF: Constructive and useful talks: What Putin said after meeting with Trump
Vladimir Putin suggested their next meeting be held in Moscow, and Donald Trump said it was possible, even though he would have to face strong criticism
Read more
Zelensky asks Trump for security guarantees once again
He also urged tougher sanctions against Russia "if there is no trilateral meeting [Russia-US-Ukraine]"
Read more
Trump’s decision to refrain from new sanctions is summit’s major achievement — expert
Maxim Suchkov, director of the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO University under the Russian Foreign Ministry, emphasized that such high-level events are typically preceded by intensive preparations involving presidential teams, foreign ministries, and special envoys
Read more
Putin achieves his goals at meeting with Trump, expert says
Troy Bouffard stressed that President Vladimir Putin achieved exactly what he most wanted, which was to begin to repair his relationship with President Donald Trump
Read more
Five killed, 112 injured in industrial accident in Russia’s Ryazan region
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, relief efforts will be taken round the clock
Read more
Putin arrives in Anchorage for talks with Trump
The talks with the US president Donald Trump are scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time
Read more
Kiev forces blew up infrastructure of second largest coal mine in DPR
The Krasnolimanskaya mine is located near the city of Rodinskoye
Read more
Refusal from Kiev joining NATO to be achievement of one of special op’s goals — MP
Leonid Slutsky noted that Ukraine’s off-bloc and nuclear-free status has been and continues to be a goal of the special military operation
Read more
Russia, US discuss Nord Stream pipeline issue — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, 'it will be interesting if the Americans use their influence on Europe and will force it not to reject the Russian gas'
Read more
Trump called Zelensky, NATO colleagues after meeting with Putin, White House says
No details about the substance of these conversations have been released
Read more
Putin commands more deference from Trump than any other leader — newspaper
El Pais noted that Trump’s appreciation of a foreign leader is reflected in the level of deference he extends
Read more
Putin's first visit to US in ten years lasts just over five hours
The Russian President last visited the US in September 2015 to attend the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York
Read more
Mobilized Ukrainian soldiers surrender upon any opportunity — Russian commander
As Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted, there have been no cases of foreign mercenaries surrendering into captivity lately
Read more
Moscow points to hard evidence of Ukrainian atrocities amid Zelensky's pleas to OSCE
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that instead of relying on hard facts, some Western countries, together with the Kiev regime, try to accuse Russia of violating international humanitarian law
Read more
Alaska summit a major step toward normalization between largest nuclear powers — expert
On August 15, Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska
Read more
European leaders spoke with Zelensky after his call with Trump — Polish PM
"Along with Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, and Giorgia Meloni, we listened to Vladimir Zelensky's views and prepared a joint statement," Donald Tusk added
Read more
Putin visits Chukotka returning from Alaska
The Russian head of state held a meeting with Chukotka Regional Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov who told Putin about the economic and social situation in the region
Read more
Putin calls Alaska visit timely, useful
"We discussed practically all tracks of our cooperation, but first of all, of course, we talked about a possible resolution of the Ukrainian crisis on a fair basis," Putin said
Read more
Ukraine to send additional troops to Donetsk area — Zelensky
The Ukrainian media reported on August 12 that the situation near Dobropolye, Mirnograd, and Krasnoarmeisk has deteriorated dramatically for the Ukrainian army
Read more
Trump suggests Zelensky should make deal with Russia
According to the US leader, Russia is a big power, while Ukraine is not
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup South wipes out over 150 Ukrainian drones in past day
The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the enemy continued to suffer losses, while Russian assault teams were steadily advancing
Read more
Results of Alaska meeting may lead to reduction of US tariffs for India — expert
If the relations of US and Russiad steadily improve, then @obviously it will eliminate the need of America imposing the secondary sanctions on India," the Robinder Sachdev said
Read more
London wants to replace Zelensky with Zaluzhny — expert
"This is not being done even for the Ukrainian people," Alexander Ionov told TASS
Read more
Alaska summit enables Europeans to break taboo on talks on Ukraine — magazine
Thanks to Trump’s initiative, "Vladimir Zelensky has adopted a markedly different tone, calling publicly for an end to the conflict", Die Weltwoche concludes
Read more
Russia-US summit shows that Europe must take care of its own security — German politician
Norbert Roettgen, a prominent member of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany observed that President Putin "achieved significant gains at this summit"
Read more
Amid US-Russia thaw EU tries to harm Moscow through its allies — Serbia’s ex-deputy PM
European Union, which has lost its influence over the Ukrainian crisis and failed to establish itself as a decisive actor, is now searching for new avenues to affirm its relevance, Vulin said
Read more
Trump tells EU leaders about peace plan giving the rest of Donbass region to Russia — NYT
Сease-fire in the rest of Ukraine at current battle lines and security guarantees, for both Kiev and Europe, would be offered in return, The New York Times reported
Read more
Alaska summit showed that settlement will be in accordance with Russia’s approach — expert
Dmitry Suslov further noted that the future of this process hinges on Zelensky and his European allies
Read more
US media points to friendly body language at Putin-Trump meeting
The body language of the two leaders is far from cold, the report says
Read more
`Coalition of the willing’ to gather online on August 17 — AFP
The three leaders will discuss "next steps as part of the discussion on peace in Ukraine"
Read more
Extended talks could help Russia and US understand each other better — expert
According to Anton Sviridenko, the readiness for a long-term settlement is also visible in the US position
Read more
Trump says NATO should not serve as security guarantor for Kiev — Macron
The French president emphasized that it was a particularly sensitive issue for Russia
Read more
Lavrov, Hungary’s top diplomat discuss Ukraine in context of Alaska summit — Russia’s MFA
The phone call held at the initiative of the Hungarian side
Read more
INTERVIEW: Zelensky unacceptable for agreements on Ukraine, unable to sign deals — envoy
"For the international community, both those in favor and those against, his signature will be void," Rodion Miroshnik added
Read more
Press review: World awaits today's Putin-Trump summit amid Russian gains on battlefield
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 15th
Read more
EU nations fail to adopt joint statement on Alaska summit
In substance, the final text does not introduce a new peace proposal, but instead reiterates Brussels’ familiar talking points, from pledges of military supplies to calls for a "just peace"
Read more
Trump had working lunch planned with Putin, it was canceled — TV channel
After the meeting, the leaders decided to proceed directly to a press conference
Read more
Trump ready to hear Russia's concerns, eliminate root causes of Ukrainian crisis — expert
Professor Yury Borovsky speculated that the Kremlin and the White House "share a common plan of action" to address the Ukraine crisis
Read more
Russia, US positions on Ukraine converge, but quick solution unlikely — expert
Vladimir Batyuk pointed out that some Western media outlets and politicians, particularly in Europe, have propagated the misleading idea that the conflict could be resolved with a simple stroke of a pen or a phone call
Read more
Russia’s top defense official meets counterparts from Confederation of Sahel States
The defense ministers of Russia and the Confederation of Sahel States signed a memorandum of understanding based on the meeting’s outcome
Read more
Ukraine loses more than 1,315 troops in special op zone over past day — top brass
Moreover, Russia’s Battlegroup West has liberated the village of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Putin, Trump complete three-hour talks with limited circle of delegates
The two leaders have left the room where they talked with the attendance of their aides and the top diplomats of Russia and the United States
Read more
Air defenses repel drone attack in Russia’s southern Rostov Region
According to the latest reports, there were no casualties
Read more
FSB declassifies document shedding light on SS atrocities in 1941 Ukraine
Isenmann testified during his interrogation that his platoon, part of the Wiking Division, arrived in Lvov immediately after the Germans occupied it - at the end of June and the beginning of July 1941
Read more
Belarus records over 300 border violations by aircraft in 2025
Major General Andrey Lukyanovich, Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, also noted that Belarus is expecting further deliveries of Russian aircraft
Read more
Kiev has to meet Russia halfway if really wants peace, says senator
Kastyukevich stressed that Russia's dominant role in the Ukrainian issue is no longer "a matter for discussion, but a fact" for the world
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting confirms US interest in joint Arctic projects — expert
Professor Alexey Fadeyev highlighted that by 2035, approximately 19.5 trillion rubles are likely to be invested in projects related directly or indirectly to the Northern Sea Route
Read more
Putin, Trump take step to peace, Zelensky will try to disrupt progress — Ukraine’s ex-PM
Azarov also highlighted that after his meeting with Putin, Trump appeared to have gained a clearer understanding of the situation
Read more
Trump plans meeting with Putin if talks with Zelensky succeed
The White House host did not specify whether the meeting would be a trilateral one
Read more
EU ready to uphold the pressure on Russia — statement
"We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy until there is a just and lasting peace," the document says
Read more
Zelensky rejects plan to withdraw his troops from Donbass in call with Trump — Reuters
US president briefed Vladimir Zelensky on the results of his Alaska summit, saying that Russia had allegedly "offered to freeze the front lines" if Ukraine "fully withdrew its troops" from the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, a scenario dismissed by Zelensky
Read more
IN BRIEF: '10 out of 10': What is known about three-hour summit between Putin, Trump
The two leaders refrained from answering questions and then briefly conversed on their feet
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about fire incident at factory in Russia's Ryazan Region
The latest data indicates that five people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the fire
Read more
Russia submitted list of 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners, Ukraine should receive them — Trump
The Ukrainian government have to accept them, the US leader noted
Read more
Putin convinced that conflict in Ukraine would have never happened under Trump
Anchorage hosted the first in-person talks between the Russian and US leaders since June 2021
Read more
Kiev's claims about Russian strike on market in Sumy are provocation — Defense Ministry
According to the report, Kiev aims to disrupt the upcoming Russian-American talks in Anchorage with this step
Read more
Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst
Scott Ritter noted that NATO armies had declined over time
Read more
India appreciates progress at Russia-US summit in Alaska — MFA
Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the path forward must be grounded in dialogue and diplomacy, underscoring the global desire for an early resolution to the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
Read more
Russia views Ukraine as fraternal nation, events there are tragedy — Putin
Russia is genuinely interested in putting an end to this, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Trump realizes economic cooperation with Russia would benefit US — source
On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska
Read more
Alaska meeting marks failure of EU’s attempts to isolate Russia — expert
According to Esteban Actis, professor at Argentina's National University of Rosario, the meeting means victory for Russia
Read more
Erdogan welcomes Putin-Trump talks, ready to promote peace in Ukraine
Turkish President said that Turkey is ready to fully promote the establishment of peace in Ukraine
Read more
Putin breaks with tradition by choosing Trump's limousine at his request — newspaper
Donald Trump offered to travel with Vladimir Putin to the venue of the talks in an armored Cadillac One after a joint photo session, the newspaper noted
Read more
Western media on verge of total frenzy because of Putin-Trump meeting — diplomat
For three years, the Western media have been reporting that Russia is in isolation, and today they saw the red carpet, laid to greet the Russian president in the United States, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Experts to scrutinize Putin and Trump's body language at Alaska summit — The Hill
According to the newspaper, the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has been a subject of fascination for years
Read more
Agreement on Ukraine now depends on Zelensky — Trump
The US leader also added that European nations have to get involved
Read more
UN ready to support peace-oriented efforts on Ukraine — secretary-general’s office
The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Ukraine
Read more
Trump made it clear deal with Russia to be disadvantageous for Kiev — political scientist
Malek Dudakov speculated that the "big question" Trump referred to during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin may involve territorial concessions by Ukraine
Read more
Foreign leaders previously sat in Trump's limousine at least twice — newspaper
According to the newspaper, at least two foreign leaders rode in Trump's limousine, with both incidents occurring during his first presidential term
Read more
Summit in Alaska standardizes US-Russia relations — Slovak prime minister
Robert Fico emphasized that the most important outcome of the summit was simply that the two leaders met
Read more
Leaders of EU countries, UK, welcome Trump's efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine
The American president informed Western partners about the results of the summit in Alaska, according to a statement released by the European leaders
Read more
US President Trump proposes Aug. 22 for trilateral summit meeting with Russia, Ukraine
According to the web portal, during a telephone call with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, US leader announced that "he wants to organize a trilateral summit with Putin and Zelensky as early as next Friday"
Read more
Russian offensive unstoppable, this is main reason for US wish to hold summit — expert
Joao Pitilho went on to highlight that the second catalyst for this summit is Trump’s desire to fulfill his electoral commitment to end the conflict
Read more
Trump sees no need to think about anti-Russian sanctions so far
The US President noted that he doesn't have to think about that now
Read more
Alaska summit radically changed Trump’s stance on Ukraine — expert
Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the CIS Countries Institute, concurred with US President Donald Trump's own assessment of the talks, which he rated a perfect ten out of ten
Read more
EU not going back to rationality in its ties with Russia anytime soon — ex-top diplomat
Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister, noted that she had already realized back in 2020 how irrational people in Austria had become
Read more
European leaders insist it is up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory
"It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force," the statement says
Read more
Lavrov, Turkey’s top diplomat discuss results of Alaska summit over phone — Russia’s MFA
The two sides also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts
Read more
Presidents decided not to take questions because they made thorough statements — Peskov
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stressed that the conversation was indeed very positive
Read more
Kiev will have to decide whether to continue the conflict or give up some land — US expert
Forrest Nabors, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science at the University of Alaska in Anchorage, says that US President Donald Trump "does want the war to end and he seems neutral on the question about the Donbas and Crimea"
Read more
Putin manages to persuade Trump complete settlement in Ukraine crucial — Italian expert
The analyst noted that the presidents of Russia and the United States tend to exhibit a "rather dismissive attitude towards Europe"
Read more
Ukrainian officials call Trump’s stance `stab in the back’ in interview with FT
US pesident "just wants a quick deal," Ukrainian official said
Read more
Trump did not discuss US troops on the ground with Zelensky, EU leaders — NBC News
According to TV channel, "European and American security guarantees were discussed.".
Read more
Russian, US leaders display warm, cordial relations at summit — expert
That said, the expert emphasized that "President Trump while agreeing about the ‘productiveness’ of the meeting was clear that there were matters not agreed to, including a ‘big one.’" "Trump did seem disappointed," Honorary Chairman of the Board of Governors of the US branch of the International Sister Cities Association Bill Boerum stressed
Read more
Trump discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with EU leaders — broadcaster
According to CNN, such guarantees, modeled on Article 5, could be offered with the support of the US and the EU if a peace agreement is reached
Read more
Zelensky has no chance to keep fighting after Trump-Putin meeting, says Rada member
"If European leaders receive a peace plan from Trump, even partial agreement to it by individual members of the pro-Ukrainian coalition will ruin it and significantly reduce Ukraine's opportunities," Dubinsky said
Read more
Europe must propose realistic plan for Ukraine — Wagenknecht
Politician emphasized that European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, should now focus on facilitating negotiations by proposing a realistic peace plan and ensuring Zelensky is held accountable
Read more
Putin, Trump greet each other with handshake
The US leader welcomed his guest right on the runway at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Read more
European leaders reject restrictions on arms supplies to Kiev
"We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the document says
Read more
Putin thanks Trump for atmosphere of trust at Alaska meeting
The key thing is that both parties were determined to achieve results, Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Trump refrains from escalating pressure on Russia for at least some time — Medvedev
"The Russian president presented our conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine to the US leader in person and in detail," the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Read more