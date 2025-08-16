Putin manages to persuade Trump complete settlement in Ukraine crucial — Italian expert

ROME, August 16. /TASS/. The primary achievement of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit meeting with US President Donald Trump was his success in convincing his counterpart of the necessity for a definitive resolution to the conflict, rather than a mere temporary truce susceptible to future violations. As Gianandrea Gaiani, editor-in-chief of the Analisi Difesa portal, explained in an interview with a TASS correspondent, this entails acceptance of the conditions proposed by Moscow.

"The summit marked a renewed focus on strategic issues. Ukraine is no longer the central concern; rather, the conflict itself hampers bilateral relations. Putin’s main accomplishment was persuading Trump that what’s needed is not a ceasefire but a comprehensive solution that addresses the root causes of the crisis. This means that both Ukraine and Europe must accept Russia’s terms," Gaiani stated. Failure to do so could prolong the conflict, with the situation for Ukraine potentially worsening within six months.

The analyst also noted that the presidents of Russia and the United States tend to exhibit a "rather dismissive attitude towards Europe." He is convinced that Trump, pursuing a relatively assertive foreign policy towards various countries, seeks good relations with Russia to facilitate a constructive stance within BRICS, aiming for greater economic stability for the United States.

Gaiani added, "It’s quite amusing to hear European leaders now say that a window has opened for resolving Ukraine, while Russia has been advocating this all along. Europe needs to adjust its approach." He foresees the possibility of a subsequent summit in Moscow around October or November, which could lead to comprehensive discussions on nuclear arms reduction and economic cooperation.

Major international political event

Aldo Ferrari, the director of the Department of Russian, Caucasus, and Central Asian Studies at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies and Professor of Eurasian History at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, described the Alaska summit as the largest international political event in recent times.

"The fact that direct contact has resumed is extremely significant. It signals the beginning of a process to normalize relations after nearly three years of complete estrangement," Ferrari remarked.

He emphasized that both parties seem to recognize the importance of addressing the "root causes" of the conflict - an aspect that Europe has largely underestimated. Ferrari warned that if Europe does not actively engage in this process, it risks becoming an obstacle to a settlement.

The expert also noted that a series of technical-level meetings should now follow, focusing on specific issues such as territorial arrangements. A trilateral meeting involving Vladimir Zelensky might occur only after these foundational issues are resolved, he believes.