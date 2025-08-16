`Coalition of the willing’ to gather online on August 17 — AFP

PARIS, August 16. /TASS/. The `coalition of the willing’ will convene a meeting via video link on August 17, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who earlier announced that the members of the coalition will hold a conversation soon without disclosing the date, will get together for an online conversation at 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.

The three leaders will discuss "next steps as part of the discussion on peace in Ukraine."

On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Their talks lasted approximately three hours, including a one-on-one conversation in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main negotiation venue, as well as a subsequent small-group discussion involving three participants on either side. The Russian delegation included Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. In a statement to the media following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Trump described his summit with Putin as "very productive." Later, he called Vladimir Zelensky, EU leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After the summit and the phone calls, Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia should go straight to agreeing on a final peace deal as he dropped his demand for a ceasefire.

Trump and Zelensky are due to have a meeting in the White House on August 18. The US leader said that if talks with Zelensky are a success, another meeting with Putin will be scheduled.