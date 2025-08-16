Macron announces coalition of the willing meeting following Alaska summit

PARIS, August 16. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a coalition of the willing meeting will be convened soon.

"Any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees. I welcome, in this regard, the readiness of the United States to contribute. We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the coalition of the willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress," the French leader said on his X page.

"We will continue to work closely with Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky to safeguard our interests in a spirit of unity and responsibility," Macron concluded.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.