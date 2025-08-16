European leaders insist it is up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory

BRUSSELS, August 16. /TASS/. Ukraine should make decisions on its own territory as part of the settlement of the conflict with Russia, as follows from in a statement by the heads of the European Commission and the European Council, as well as the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland and the UK, which is not part of the EU.

"It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force," the statement says.

Following the Russian-American summit in Alaska, US President Donald Trump made a number of phone calls to NATO leaders after a lengthy conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. As a diplomat at a European mission in Brussels told TASS, European leaders spent a sleepless night waiting for news about the results of the Alaska summit and a call from the American leader.