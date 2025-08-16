Putin commands more deference from Trump than any other leader — newspaper

MADRID, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has never shown as much respect to any world leader as he has to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The daily noted that Trump’s appreciation of a foreign leader is reflected in the level of deference he extends.

"He has never shown as much deference to any other leader during his term in office as he has to the Russian president," the newspaper argues. In this regard, El Pais highlighted Trump’s reception of Putin upon his arrival in Alaska.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.