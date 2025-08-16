Zelensky confirms plan to visit Washington for meeting with Trump

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky announced that he plans to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on August 18.

"I am going to discuss all the details of the conflict resolution with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Thank you for the invitation," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel following a phone call with Trump and European leaders.

He added that the conversation lasted an hour and a half and was substantive. According to Zelensky, Trump outlined the key points of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We support Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia. Ukraine wants to underscore that key issues can be discussed between the leaders trilaterally," Zelensky noted. He also emphasized "the importance of European involvement at all stages to ensure reliable security together with the US."

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.