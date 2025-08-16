Putin wins regardless of talks outcome — media

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has won the talks with US leader Donald Trump in Alaska, regardless of their outcome, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Putin’s visit gave him an opportunity to increase his influence over Trump and delay the possible introduction of secondary sanctions.

Earlier, US media outlets assessing the meeting in Anchorage highlighted the lack of details on any progress achieved. According to Axios, "Trump's conclusion, at least publicly, seems to be that this meeting was a success." The Hill also wrote that Trump reported "progress on key points" without specifying what those points were or what differences remain on the settlement in Ukraine. Bloomberg, in turn, noted that, despite their lengthy talks, neither leader provided clear details of their discussions or indicated whether the sides had found common ground.