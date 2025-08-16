Ukraine crisis cannot be resolved instantly — newspaper

BEIJING, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved instantly because it is the result of years-long grievances, the China Daily writes, commenting on Friday’s meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States.

"This very crisis is the result of decades of geopolitical tension and layered grievances, as NATO's five rounds of eastward expansion, entrenched US-Russia antagonism, and enduring geopolitical rivalries have intertwined to produce a full-scale security rupture in Europe. Meanwhile, the presence of US and NATO weapons in the battlefield have added complexity to the issue. What the world sees today is not an isolated event, but the culmination of accumulated contradictions. Thus it's illusory to expect such ice in Europe," the paper notes.

According to the China Daily, even though the meeting in Alaska "yielded no substantive agreements," all parties need to continue working to ease tensions and ensure communication between the two sides until peace is achieved.

"Responsible diplomacy is needed — not symbolic gestures, but sustained, determined engagement to bring about a political settlement. The guns must fall silent through negotiation, not exhaustion," the newspaper points out.

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and going back to cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.