Russia-US summit in Alaska to be real attempt to reset relations — expert

ROME, August 15. /TASS/. An effort to reset bilateral relations is anticipated during the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage. However, according to Andrew Spannaus, a US-based columnist and publicist working in Italy, the crux of this potential rapprochement will hinge on resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

"Many serious analysts and political circles consider a genuine possibility for a reset - a new phase in US-Russia relations. Both sides seem eager to rekindle economic cooperation," Spannaus explained to TASS. He emphasized that avoiding further divisions remains a mutual interest, particularly as the US aims to prevent an even closer alignment between Russia and China. The analyst suggested that a foundation for renewed cooperation could be established through agreements on energy and infrastructure development in the Arctic.

Nevertheless, Spannaus warns that such a reset cannot materialize without progress on Ukraine. "A settlement in Ukraine is essential. Russia needs to demonstrate some flexibility, and the US must also make concessions," he said. Spannaus pointed out that for Trump, this issue has become a personal ambition that must be addressed, and Russian willingness to compromise could be crucial to achieving this goal. He added that after the Anchorage meeting, there will likely follow a "test period" to gauge progress. He also noted that if the summit ends unsuccessfully, the European Union might interpret this as validation of its tough stance and an opportunity to proclaim victory.

Spannaus, the author of the 2016 book Why Trump Will Win, which accurately predicted his first-term election, recently published a new work analyzing the factors contributing to Trump’s re-election.

Peace through Ukraine

The expert highlighted differing perspectives between the US and Russia regarding Ukraine. The US advocates for a Western approach, emphasizing a ceasefire prior to negotiations, while Russia is for addressing the "root causes" of the conflict.

"A partial ceasefire - such as an air ceasefire - could represent a compromise," Spannaus noted. He also observed a notable shift in both US and Ukrainian positions, with recent discussions moving toward establishing a ceasefire based on current lines of engagement. "This suggests an acknowledgment of the realities on the ground and possibly, at least formally, recognition of Russia’s new territories," he said. However, Spannaus cautioned that "legal recognition will take time."

The upcoming summit between Putin and Trump is scheduled for August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting will commence at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (+3 GMT) with a one-on-one conversation. The primary focus will be on the Ukrainian crisis, but broader issues related to peace, security, and pressing regional and international concerns will also be discussed. This will mark the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since June 2021, when Putin met with then-US President Joe Biden in Geneva. Notably, Putin will be the first Russian leader to visit Alaska in history.