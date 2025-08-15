Russia-US cooperation to reduce military-political tensions in the Arctic — analyst

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic can reduce military-political tensions in the region, but the West will still try to close the gap with Russia and increase its Arctic capabilities, Nikita Lipunov, an Arctic specialist and junior research fellow at the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO University of the Russian Foreign Ministry has told TASS.

"The resumption of a full-fledged dialogue between Russia and the US on the Arctic could be the first step toward restoring mutual trust between the two leading Arctic powers, and this will help to some extent reduce the degree of military-political tensions in the high latitudes," he said.

"Despite the possible resumption of Russian-American cooperation in the Arctic, the ‘potential race’ between Russia and the West will continue in the region, where Moscow has an undeniable advantage," Lipunov said. "Western countries, including the United States, will do everything in their power to reduce the gap with Russia and increase their Arctic capabilities in the coming years," the expert added.

"The Arctic remains a zone of mutual strategic nuclear deterrence between Russia and the United States, and for this reason, both powers will maintain a military presence in the region, strengthen it and demonstrate force," Lipunov added.

Unlike Western countries, Russia is still open to mutually beneficial cooperation in the Arctic with those who are ready to respect Russian interests, the political scientist believes.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly advised everyone to remember this, including during the International Arctic Forum in Murmansk in March of this year. Both Moscow and Washington are interested in resuming cooperation in the Arctic," the analyst noted. On August 14, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov reported that the meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump would begin on August 15 in Anchorage at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (+3 GMT), with a one-on-one conversation. According to him, the central topic of the meeting would be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but the presidents would also touch on "broader tasks for ensuring peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional issues.".