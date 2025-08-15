Indonesia not negotiating resettlement of Gaza residents with Israel — MFA

TOKYO, August 15. /TASS/. The Indonesian government is not in talks with Israel about the possible relocation of Gaza residents to the republic, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said.

"There are no talks with Israel," Antara quoted him as saying in response to reports of such discussions between the two countries.

On August 13, The Times of Israel reported that Israel was holding talks with Indonesia, Uganda, South Sudan, Libya, and the self-proclaimed state of Somaliland on the potential resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to their territories.