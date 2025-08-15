Europe, Kiev 'holding their breath' on eve of Putin-Trump summit — El Pais

MADRID, August 15. /TASS/. European governments and Ukraine are awaiting a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump with bated breath, Spain’s El Pais wrote.

According to the newspaper, "the eyes of the world — especially those of Ukraine and Europe — will be fixed this Friday on the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to be held at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base, on the outskirts of Anchorage, on Alaska’s coast." "European governments and Kiev, absent from the tete-a-tete, are holding their breath. The fear is that, despite promises from Washington, Putin will end up bringing Trump over to his side — that the talk will not remain a simple exchange of views, but will lay the groundwork for a grim future for Ukraine, without Ukraine," El Pais explained.

"In any case, the US president needs to announce some sort of outcome from a meeting in which much of his diplomatic capital is at stake — and his great ambition: that Nobel Peace Prize for which the White House is increasingly campaigning," the newspaper concluded.

The Russian and American leaders will hold a meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. This will be the first face-to-face talks between the two heads of state since June 2021, when Putin met with then US President Joe Biden in Geneva. Putin will be the first Russian leader ever to visit Alaska.