Nearly 120 packages with aid from 6 countries airdropped to Gaza — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 14. /TASS/. The Israeli military continue ensuring airdropping humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Over the past few hours, 119 aid packages containing food for the residents of the Gaza Strip were airdropped by six different countries," it said, adding that Belgium, Germany, Jordan, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and France took part in aid airdropping operations.

"The IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza," the IDF said.