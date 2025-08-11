IN BRIEF: What is known about peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU/YEREVAN, August 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have published the text of the 17-point Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia that was initiated by the sides in Washington.

TASS has collected key fact about the agreement

Key provisions

Yerevan and Baku refuse from the use of force against each other.

No third-party forces will be deployed to the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Baku and Yerevan will sign a separate agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of their shared border.

The parties will set up a joint commission to control the implementation of the peace agreement.

Baku and Yerevan cannot cite domestic laws to justify non-compliance with their peace agreement.

The parties will establish diplomatic relations after the exchange of instruments of ratification of the peace agreement.

Baku and Yerevan condemn all manifestations of separatism and terrorism and will combat them within their jurisdictions.

Armenia and Azerbaijan will withdraw international claims against each other within a month after the peace agreement comes into force.

About the agreement

The agreement was signed by Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan in Washington on August 8.

The document was initialed during the visit to Washington by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.