MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Objective publications about Russia and the conflict in Ukraine in the US media would help improve relations between Washington and Moscow, but so far almost no American journalists are ready to tell the truth about Russia, American political commentator Steve Gill has told TASS.

"The one-sided media misrepresentations of Russia have made it difficult for the American people, and even the Trump administration and our Congressional representatives, to see the truth of what is happening in Russia, and in Ukraine. The same media outlets that will dispatch reporters in Gaza are not dispatching honest and truthful reporters into Moscow or eastern Ukraine to reveal the truth, both in writing and visual reporting," said Gill, who served as a director of intergovernmental affairs for the US trade representative in the Executive Office of the President under both George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.

According to Gill, "if policy makers in Washington DC were losing family members like the people of Ukraine, then their opinions on continuing to fund this conflict would probably be more in line with what the Ukrainian people think" and their willingness to endlessly finance this conflict would quickly dry up. The American expert added that in this case, the opinion of the ruling circles in the United States would be more in line with the opinion of Ukrainians, 69% of whom, according to the latest Gallup poll, want a quick end to hostilities through negotiations.

But for now, politicians in the United States are only increasing their capital on defense contracts, and not losing members of their families, the radio host noted. According to him, "fair and accurate media coverage in both eastern Ukraine, and the real economic, political, and social conditions in Russia would be a huge step in restoring better US and Russia relations."

"Sadly, I see a few examples of those willing to break from the pack and invest in first person, real time reporting," Gill said.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for these talks were then confirmed by the Russian leader's aide, Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on options for achieving a long-term peace settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov said.