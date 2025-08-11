Normalization with Russia in interests of both US, entire world — US expert

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Normalizing Russia-US relations is not only in the interests of the United States but also in the interests of the entire world, American political commentator and radio host Steve Gill told TASS, commenting on the upcoming talks between the US and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

"President Trump is a smart businessman. I think he recognizes that the US has pushed Russia into the open arms of China and that restoring relations with Russia is in the best interest of the United States and the world. China is the primary adversary to the United States, politically economically and military, and increasing the alliance that China has with Russia and now India is not in the best interest of the US in my view," said Gill, who served as a director of intergovernmental affairs for the US trade representative in the Executive Office of the President under both the George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.

"As long as President Trump and President Putin can engage in direct meetings and conversations and negotiations, I think there is a possibility of progress being made towards restoration of US-Russia relations," he noted. "Removal of sanctions, renewal of trade, travel, etc. will also likely be part of any negotiated resolution."

Trump said on Friday that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that the Kremlin expected that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.