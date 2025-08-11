Iran ready to limit nuclear program, will not give up uranium enrichment — deputy minister

TOKYO, August 11. /TASS/. Iran is prepared to accept certain limitations on its nuclear program; however, its relinquishment of uranium enrichment remains non-negotiable, stated Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi in an interview with Japan's Kyodo News Agency.

"Our country can show flexibility regarding enrichment capacities and restrictions," he explained. "Nevertheless, Iran will not agree to halt enrichment under any circumstances. This is crucial - we must rely on ourselves, not on empty promises. If the United States insists on zero enrichment, no agreement will be possible."

Takht-Ravanchi emphasized that for negotiations to proceed, Washington must guarantee it will cease any attacks against Iran. While paying compensation for damage caused by American bombings is not currently a precondition for resuming talks, he acknowledged it could be discussed during future negotiations. Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed willingness to launch another strike on Iranian nuclear facilities if he perceives Iran is attempting to rebuild its capabilities.

In 2025, five rounds of Iran-US negotiations on the nuclear issue concluded without resolution, coinciding with Israel's military operation against Iran and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the complete destruction of key components of Tehran’s nuclear program; however, a preliminary report from US intelligence cast doubt on these claims.