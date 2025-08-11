Putin-Trump summit brings Ukraine peace closer — US expert

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The upcoming talks between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska increase the chance of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, American political commentator and radio host Steve Gill told TASS.

"The Ukrainian conflict will end at some point, and there will be an "after" for relations between the US and Russia to move forward. The sooner we can get there, the better," Gill, who served as a director of intergovernmental affairs for the US trade representative in the Executive Office of the President under both the George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations, said.

"Anytime President Trump and President Putin are talking directly, it improves the prospects of a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine Russia conflict, as well as improved business, political, and cultural interaction between the US and Russia," he added.

According to the radio host, "it is clear from some of president Trump’s recent press conferences that he has been denied accurate information regarding several global issues, including the Ukraine - Russia conflict."

"I remain confident that President Trump will make good decisions if he is provided with accurate information and reliable intelligence," the expert added.

Last week, Trump said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Later Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed plans for these talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov said.