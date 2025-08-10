Netanyahu says Israel’s goal in Gaza is to free it from Hamas

TEL AVIV, August. /TASS/. Israel’s goal in the Gaza Strip is free the enclave from Hamas radical rather than to occupy it, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Our goal is not to occupy Gaza. Our goal is to free Gaza, free it from Hamas terrorists," he told a news conference. ""The war can end tomorrow if Hamas lays down its arms and releases all the remaining hostages."

According to the Israeli prime minister, after the war Gaza will be demilitarized. "Israel will have overriding security responsibility. A security zone will be established on Gaza’s border with Israel to prevent future terrorist incursions. A civilian administration will be established in Gaza that will seek to live in peace with Israel. That’s our plan for the day after Hamas," he said.

Earlier this week, the Israeli war cabinet approved Netanyahu’s plan for taking control of Gaza City and expanding the military operation throughout the entire enclave.