Israeli Gaza takeover plan calls for total civilian evacuation by October 7 — agency

CAIRO, August 8. /TASS/. Residents of the city of Gaza, the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave, will have until October 7 to get out under Israel’s plan for establishing control of the city and the entire Gaza Strip revealed by the Maan news agency.

According to Maan, the takeover of the city will be carried out in three phases. During the first phase, the city will receive a large amount of relief aid to satisfy its residents’ needs as soon as possible. Phase two will envisage resettling its residents in the enclave’s southern areas and in specially established tent camps in its central parts. These operations are to be completed by October 7, 2025, a symbolic date marking the 2nd anniversary of the beginning of Israel’s operation in Gaza. Phase three will be a "total military blockade" of the city of Gaza as "part of Israel’s general plan for eliminating Hamas in the enclave."

The agency noted that Israel’s plan doesn’t mention the word "occupation," using "seizure" instead, as it fears potential consequences stemming from its international commitments concerning responsibility for the civilian population staying in occupied territories.

Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said earlier that the war cabinet had approved "five principles for ending the war: disarmament of Hamas; the return of all hostages, living and dead; demilitarization of the Gaza Strip; Israeli security control in the Gaza Strip; forming an alternative civil administration not linked to Hamas or the PNA (Palestinian National Authority)."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

In March, 2025, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Several rounds of Qatar-, Egypt-, and the US-brokered talks were futile.