Kiev denies media reports about Trump settlement plan

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Andrey Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, has refuted media reports about US President Donald Trump’s alleged plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

"I reiterate that reports about numerous 'plans' and 'agreements' with preconditions that surface in the media are fake. No media outlet is aware of any plans because quite a different process is actually taking place," the senior Ukrainian security official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Poland’s Onet media outlet released the details of a settlement plan allegedly proposed by Trump. The initiative allegedly envisages a truce rather than peace between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia retaining control of taken areas. Later, Dmitry Litvin, an aide to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, said no such plans had been discussed during Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and European leaders.

On August 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov described the conversation as useful and constructive. Later, he said that Moscow and Washington had brokered an agreement for holding a meeting between the two leaders in the coming days.

On August 7, the US leader said he was not conditioning face-to-face talks with Putin on his meeting with Zelensky. He also spoke in favor of speeding up negotiations to resolve the conflict.